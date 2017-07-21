GE -4.5% at the open as Immelt warns on oil and gas weakness

General Electric (GE -4.5% ) opens deep in the red, reversing initial premarket gains on news of the company's Q2 earnings beat, as a closer inspection of the results sends shares to their lowest since October 2015.

Outgoing CEO Jeff Immelt, hosting his last earnings conference call, said the recovery for the oil and gas market has been slower and more volatile than expected, and he expects results for GE's legacy business to be "lower than previously anticipated... Given our outlook on oil and gas, we are trending to the bottom end of the range of $1.60-$1.70 EPS for the year."

Morgan Stanley analyst Nigel Coe notes Q2 power margins fell by 240 bps to 14.8% despite stronger revenues; with power orders down 1% on a fairly undemanding comp, it reinforces the notion that power is a significant driver of the EPS reset that is expected next year, Coe says.

Q2 oil and gas margins fell by 490 bps to 5%, although likely affected by some one-off factors, but "it is clear that Power and O&G estimates will come under pressure," Coe says.

Cowen’s Gautam Khanna says GE's Q2 beat was led by non-operating items, with very soft industrial free cash flow that will now require a huge H2 to hit guidance.

Source: Bloomberg First Word