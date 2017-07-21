European advisory group backs approval of 11 new meds

The European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopts positive opinions backing the approval of 11 new therapies, including five Orphan Drugs:

Orphan Drug tagged Verkazia (ciclosporin) for the treatment of severe vernal keratoconjunctivitis in children and adolescents. Developed by Finnish drugmaker Santen Oy.

Orphan Drug-tagged Bavencio (avelumab), from Merck Serono Europe Limited (MRK), for the treatment of Merkel cell carcinoma.

Orphan Drug-tagged Lutathera (lutetium oxodotreotide), from Advanced Accelerator Applications (AAAP), for the treatment of gastro-entero-pancreatic neurocrine tumors.

Orphan Drug-tagged Rydapt (midostaurin), from Novartis Europharm (NVS -0.5% ), for adults with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia who are FLT3 mutation-positive, adults with aggressive systemic mastocytosis or mast cell leukemia.

Orphan Drug-tagged Xermelo (telotristat ethyl), from Ipsen Pharma (OTCPK:IPSEY) for carcinoid syndrome.

Dupixent (dupilumab) for atopic dermatitis - Sanofi-Aventis (SNY -0.6% ).

Symtuza (darunavir/cobicistat/emtricitabine) for HIV infection - Johnson & Johnson's Janssen-Cilag International N.V. (JNJ -0.7% ).

Tecentriq (atezolizumab) for bladder cancer and non-small lung cancer - Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY).

Three generic meds: Entecavir Accord (entecavir) from Accord Healthcare, Entecavir Mylan (entecavir) from Mylan S.A.S. (MYL -0.9% ), both for hepatitis B infection and Lacosamide Accord (lacosamide) for epilepsy from Accord Healthcare.

Final decisions from the European Commission usually take ~60 days.