Stocks slip in early trading; Dow lags as GE plunges

Stocks open lower, with the Dow weighed by heavy losses in GE; Dow -0.4% , S&P and Nasdaq -0.3% .

However, nearly all of the S&P 500's 11 sectors are trading in the green, with the industrial group ( -0.8% ) leading the retreat.

"It has been a strong week for stocks [but] there's a bit of hesitance right now as we head into the weekend," says Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial.

Losses on the European bourses are accelerating, with Germany's DAX -1.5% , France's CAC -1.1% and U.K.'s FTSE -0.2% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei and China's Shanghai Composite both closed -0.2% .

In U.S. corporate news, GE -3.6% lower despite its Q2 earnings beat, as sales fell 12% Y/Y amid weakness in its energy connections business; also, CapitalOne +7.4% on better than expected earnings.