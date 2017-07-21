Raymond James boosts Juniper Networks to Outperform

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) is up 0.9% after a Raymond James upgrade to Outperform.

The company's pivoting toward cloud business at the hands of a new CTO, Bikash Koley, who draws praise from analyst Simon Leopold for previous experience at Google and Ciena (the latter of which could be a boon for Juniper, which has lagged in optical networking).

It's not a call on results, though, Leopold says.

He's set a price target of $34, implying 15% upside from today's higher price.

The company will report earnings after the closing bell on Tuesday.