Bank profits nearly return to pre-crisis peak

The country's ten largest banks combined to make $30B in Q2, just shy of the record hit in Q2 of 2007. What followed that record was financial collapse. The question at hand today: What's next?

To champions of the post-crisis regulatory regime (Bloomberg drags Barney Frank out for a quote), the return to records means complaints about strangling new rules don't hold water.

To others who believe profits returning to decade-ago levels is not necessarily cause for celebration (Jamie Dimon a particularly loud example), they continue to push for the Trump administration to lead a backing off of the regulatory state.

ETFs: XLF, FAS, FAZ, VFH, UYG, IYF, FNCL, BTO, IYG, FXO, SEF, RYF, FINU, XLFS, FINZ, RWW, FAZZ, JHMF, FNCF