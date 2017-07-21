Bulova Technologies Group announces acquisition of Trucking Company

Bulova Technologies Group (OTCPK:BTGI) completed the acquisition of Big Red LTL Transport.

The purchase was financed by Peoples Bank.

Stephen L. Gurba, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, “This acquisition is an important addition to the growth of Bulova Technologies’ family of transportation companies. Our transportation companies will now serve additional regions to complement our strong Florida presence. Big Red should increase our overall sales by $12 million annually. Our transportation business should now increase in our fiscal 2018 to well over $40 million in sales annually. We continue to look for strategic acquisitions in the transportation business.”

Press Release