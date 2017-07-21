Whirlpool fears over Sears-Amazon deal overdone, J.P. Morgan says

Whirlpool's (WHR -0.3% ) 4% selloff yesterday following Sears' (SHLD -4.1% ) announcement that it will be selling its full line of Kenmore appliances on Amazon is "overdone," J.P. Morgan analysts say.

The firm says Sears' share of the appliance market has dropped to ~20% from 40% in the early 2000s, and Kenmore represents 40%-50% of those sales, or ~10% of the overall appliance industry, and also has been losing market share at a similar rate.

"Given Whirlpool's leading market share of ~40% across the industry as well as across all major retailers and distribution channels... we believe that, as the company has adapted to the changing retail landscape over the past decade, it will continue to do so going forward," JPM analyst Michael Rehaut writes.