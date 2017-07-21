European advisory group thumbs down on Nektar's Onzeald for metastatic breast cancer

The European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopts a negative opinion against approval of Nektar Therapeutics' (NKTR +0.9% ) Onzeald (etirinotecan pegol) for the treatment of breast cancer with brain metastases.

The committee said the data failed to adequately demonstrate clinical benefit, specifically, the reliance on data from a subgroup of responders in a larger study that failed to show a significant treatment benefit. CHMP considered the data insufficient without further studies in this subgroup.

Per its 2016 agreement with Daiichi Sankyo, Nektar will be responsible for the confirmatory study to support European approval.

Investors appear unconcerned considering shares are up on a down day.

