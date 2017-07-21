William Blair analyst Ryan Sundby spotlights what he considers the "four best-in-class experience providers," noting that consumers are increasingly allocating their discretionary income toward experiences.

"As a result, personal consumption expenditures on consumer experiences have grown at a midsingle-digit compound annual rate during this time frame, and have grown faster than overall spending on goods and services in 12 of the past 16 years. Despite this growth, however, experience spending equates to just $2 of every $100 spent on services, suggesting there is ample room for consumers to allocate more of their discretionary income toward this market in the future."

Going with Buffett's "durable franchises with deep moats" mantra, his top picks in the space:

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN), which owns 7 of the top 13 resorts in the U.S. and is No.1 in Canada and Australia. "Premium positioning/ affluent customer base; scale and operating expertise; consolidator."

LiveNation (NYSE:LYV), a global leader with 26,000 shows drawing 70 million+ fans per year. "Vertically integrated, complementary operations; unrivaled scale; industry consolidator."

Six Flags (NYSE:SIX): a regional leader with 20 parks attracting 30 million+ visits per year. "Speed to market; disciplined execution (best-in-class margins); cash return to shareholders."

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC): a global leader with 1,000 theaters drawing 385 million guests per year. "Innovation leader; unmatched scale; industry consolidator."

The whole note is very readworthy for those who have access to Blair's research.