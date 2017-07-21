Reuters: Siemens, Bombardier near deal to merge rail operations

Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY -1.8% ) and Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF) are in the final stages of talks to merge their rail operations, Reuters reports, in a deal that would give the two added strength to compete against Chinese rail giant CRRC.

The deal, which would create two separate joint ventures for the companies' signaling and rolling stock divisions, could be announced as early as August, according to the report.

The companies reportedly have offered extensive job guarantees to get backing from German labor unions.