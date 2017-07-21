Surging euro puts dent in European shares; Germany down nearly 2%

Mario Draghi and the ECB sounded unexpectedly dovish this week, but that hasn't slowed the major rally in the euro (NYSEARCA:FXE). It jumped more than 1% vs. the dollar yesterday, and is higher by another 0.25% today to $1.661 - up more than a dime since the start of the year, and the strongest since early 2015.

European shares are taking notice, with the Stoxx 600 down 1.2% , led by the Dax's (NYSEARCA:EWG) 1.95% selloff .

