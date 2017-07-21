McClatchy -2.1% as print ad slowdown continues

McClatchy (NYSE:MNI) is off 2.1% after posting Q2 earnings where revenues slipped 7% amid a continuing drop in traditional print ads.

A net loss of $37.4M included impairments of $28.8M tied to the carrying value of interest in CareerBuilder and other investments; it posted an adjusted net loss of $6.1M, amounting to $0.80/share, missing expectations for a loss of $0.60/share (one estimate).

Declines in advertising slowed but continued due to ongoing softness in traditional print advertising.

Digital-only ad revenues grew 10%; total digital ad revenues (where the company includes digital bundled as a print advertising upsell) fell 0.9%.

Revenue breakout: Advertising, $125.2M (down 11.1%); Audience, $89.92M (down 0.6%); other, $9.97M (down 8.2%).

Average total unique visitors to online products were 66M (up 14.6%), and local unique visitors were 16.3M (up 10.7%). Mobile users made up 60.2% of average total unique visitors, vs. a year-ago 52.9%.

Conference call to come at noon ET.

