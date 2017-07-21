Crude oil falls as July OPEC oil output reportedly set to surge

Crude oil prices sink, wiping out the week's gains, following a report that OPEC supply will rise this month; WTI crude -1.6% at $46.14/bbl, Brent -1.4% at $48.58.

OPEC's July oil supply appears set to rise by 145K bbl/day from June and more than 600K bbl/day over the H1 average, driven by higher output from Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Nigeria, Reuters reports, citing data from PetroLogistics, which tracks OPEC supply forecasts.

Oil markets already are anxious ahead of next week's meeting between OPEC and non-OPEC members to discuss compliance of agreed production cuts and how to bring down inventory levels.

