Lyft plans to develop self-driving car hardware and software

Lyft (Private:LYFT) announces plans to develop self-driving car software and hardware to pair with tech from partners like Google’s Waymo.

Lyft can offer a market path and a ready customer base of ride hailers to auto and tech companies that want to collaborate on self-driving vehicles.

Waymo is also working on hardware including laser-based radar and has hinted at some ride-hailing features.

Uber (Private:UBER) has worked on developing its self-driving car business, which is also at the center of a lawsuit with Waymo.

During the legal fight, Uber has tried to gain more information on how and why Waymo chose to partner with Lyft instead of Uber.

Previously: Uber wanted to partner with Google, now wants Page deposition (July 7)