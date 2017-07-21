DelMar Pharma poised to continue VAL-083-stoked up move; shares ahead 19%

Thinly traded nano cap DelMar Pharmaceuticals (DMPI +19.3% ) heads north on more than an 18x surge in volume. Shares were up over 44% before retracing. The stock is trying to break out of a brief consolidation after its rally in late June when the company announced that it was about to start a Phase 3 clinical trial assessing lead candidate VAL-083 in treatment-resistant brain cancer.

