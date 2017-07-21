Sell-siders bullish on Intuitive Surgical after Q2 beat; shares down 4%

On cue, sell-side shops make bullish revisions to their models for Intuitive Surgical (ISRG -3.5% ) after it posted better-than-expected Q2 numbers.

Stifel: price target raised to $1,100 from $850 based on upward revision to procedure growth.

RBC Capital: price target raised to $1,000 from $950 citing pipeline progress and accelerating robotics adoption.

Cantor: price target raised to $1,050 from $1,000.

Source: Bloomberg

