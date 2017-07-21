Strike at Freeport's Grasberg mine to extend into fourth month, union says

The ~5K workers at Freeport McMoRan's (FCX +0.1% ) Grasberg copper mine in Indonesia will extend their strike for a fourth month, according to a union official who says worker concerns remain unsolved.

The strike began in May after FCX laid off ~10% of its workforce to cut costs, and investors will look for its effects on mining and milling rates when the company reports Q2 earnings July 25.

Copper prices today hit their highest in more than four months, fueled by strong growth in top consumer China, a weak dollar and worries about supply disruptions.

ETFs: JJC, CPER, CUPM