Intel files FTC complaint against Qualcomm's "web of abusive practices"

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has filed its own FTC complaint about Qualcomm’s (NASDAQ:QCOM) attempts to block Apple iPhone imports.

Qualcomm’s request for the ban includes the company’s GPU technology that comes in any iPhone even if Intel made the chips.

"Apple's decision to resist Qualcomm's anticompetitive behavior is the leading edge of a growing resistance to Qualcomm and its interlocking web of abusive practices. Not coincidentally, Qualcomm has targeted Apple here in retribution for daring to contract with Qualcomm's only remaining competitor and for bringing a lawsuit to challenge Qualcomm's anticompetitive conduct," writes Intel.

Apple and Qualcomm have waged a long, expensive legal battle over the amount of royalties Qualcomm charges and the fact that the supplier requires partners to sign a royalty agreement before seeing the parts.

