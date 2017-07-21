Reuters: Telecom Italia CEO to exit in days

Telecom Italia (TI -0.7% ) CEO Flavio Cattaneo is set to step down inside of a week, Reuters reports, after weeks of reports of clashing with execs at the company's top shareholder, France's Vivendi (VIVHY -0.9% ).

That looks to make Cattaneo the second TI chief victim to differences of opinion with the new bosses. Former CEO Marco Patuano exited the company last year after clashing with Vivendi on the direction of the company.

Vivendi's Amos Genish is likely to be named managing director, essentially taking over from Cattaneo, Reuters says.

The French media group soured on Cattaneo as he was entangled in a dispute with Italy's government over the rollout of ultrafast broadband -- a dispute Vivendi is trying to avoid as it takes on a growing power in the Italian media market.