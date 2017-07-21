Chipotle extends losses as more analysts weigh in; now -12% this week

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG -2.5% ) slides to a new 52-week low, capping a nightmare week that has seen shares drop 12%.

Argus downgrades shares to Hold from Buy, as this week's norovirus outbreak at a Virginia restaurant likely will hurt sales, operating margins and the stock's current lofty valuation; the firm cuts its FY 2017 EPS estimate to $8.10 from $9.00 and FY 2018 to $12 from $12.50.

Canaccord cuts its stock price target to $400 from $440, believing CMG's sales recovery will now be slower than expected, as "minor issues, such as the recent norovirus event, will continue to be magnified by the press and social media."

Nomura cuts its 2017 EPS forecast to $7.65 from $8.30 and its 2018 EPS view to $11 from $12, and slashed its stock price by nearly $100 to $385 from $480.