California advancing controversial rebate program for electric cars, Tesla potential winner

The LA Times reports that California lawmakers aim to cut greenhouse gas emissions and achieve Governor Jerry Brown's goal of 1.5M zero-emission cars on state roads by 2025 by boosting electric car rebates by $3B. The bill has already passed the Assembly and two Senate committees and could be on Brown's desk in several weeks.

If passed, Elon Musk's Tesla Motors (TSLA +0.1% ) will be the clear winner since it is expected to achieve the level of production next year that will trigger the phaseout of a $7,500 per car federal subsidy program after its credits max out. No other electric carmaker is close to the federal subsidy limits. Buyers of Chevy's (GM -1.5% ) Bolt, however, will enjoy the California tax credit on top of the federal incentive (maybe it will actually stoke demand).

Major automakers have criticized the bill because it excludes fuel cell vehicles and plug-in hybrids, two classes currently covered by California's current program.

The big question appears to be where the $3B will come from. Sponsor Phil Ting (D-San Francisco) says it will mandate $500M of continuous funding per year to be paid from "existing funds" including cap-and-trade revenue, the funding source for the current program.