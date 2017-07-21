Genuine Parts upgraded to Buy at Gabelli on valuation

Genuine Parts (GPC +1.4% ) is upgraded to Buy from Hold at Gabelli on valuation, as shares are down more than 20% since the firm downgraded the stock at this time last year.

Gabelli thinks investor reaction on softer H1 results has been based on unsubstantiated concerns regarding imminent Amazon-associated share gains, but it believes the auto aftermarket has a high degree of resiliency against e-commerce penetration, as increasing automotive technological complexity along with delivery timing criticality makes online disruption more difficult to execute than the market understands.

GPC remains a "cash flow machine" that now trades at 16x 2018 EPS, Gabelli says, finding the margin of safety more than sufficient to recommend the stock as a Buy.