U.S. rig count down by 2 as months of gains begin to level off

The total U.S. rig count fell by 2 to 950 after remaining flat last week, Baker Hughes reports, as months of rising rig counts could be leveling off.

Oil rigs fell by 1 to 764 after rising for 25 of the previous 26 weeks, while gas rigs also dropped 1 to 186; a year ago, just 371 oil rigs and 88 gas rigs were active in the U.S.

However, U.S. crude oil holds earlier sharp losses, now -2.2% at $45.89/bbl.

ETFs: USO, UNG, OIL, UGAZ, UWT, UCO, DGAZ, DWT, SCO, BNO, BOIL, DBO, GAZ, DTO, USL, KOLD, UNL, DNO, OLO, SZO, DCNG, OLEM, OILK, WTIU, OILX, WTID, USOI, GAZB