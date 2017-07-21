Bayer's anetumab ravtansine flunks mid-stage MPM study

Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYRY -0.7% ) anetumab ravtansine (BAY 949343) failed to demonstrate a statistically significant increase in progression-free survival (PFS) in a Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with previously treated recurrent malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM).

EVP and Head of the Oncology Strategic Business Unit Robert LaCaze says, “Malignant pleural mesothelioma is a very difficult-to-treat tumor and we had hoped for a better outcome for patients. We would like to thank the patients and their caregivers, as well as the study investigators for their participation and contributions in this study. Based on the available data, we remain committed to further evaluating the utility and safety of anetumab ravtansine across multiple tumor types with significant unmet medical need.”

Anetumab ravtansine is an antibody-drug conjugate that targets a surface protein found many cancer cells called mesothelin. After binding to mesothelin, it is taken up inside by tumor cells where degrading enzymes release the cytotoxic payload DM4, a maytansinoid tubulin inhibitor, which induces cell cycle arrest and cell death.

Detailed results will be submitted for presentation at an upcoming medical conference.