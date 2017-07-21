Fifth Third up 3% after Q2 results

The banks are mostly lower today, but Fifth Third (FITB +3.1% ) is an outlier to the upside after Q2 EPS of $0.45 topped estimates by two cents.

Net interest margin of 3.01% was up 16 basis points from one year ago and inline with estimates.

Helping was better than hoped-for loan performance, with net charge-offs of $64M down $25M from Q1 and $23M from a year ago. Estimates had called for NCOs to be about flat.

Provisions of $52M fell from $74M in Q1 and $91M a year ago. Estimates had called for about a flat read from a year ago.

Tangible book value per share of $17.11 gained 1% from Q1 and 1% from a year ago.

Previously: Fifth Third Bancorp beats by $0.02, misses on revenue (July 21)