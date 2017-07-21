Apple, Google, Facebook spent record amounts lobbying Washington

Recode reports on the record lobbying money spent by Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Google (GOOG, GOOGL), and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in the past three months, which have included high-profile meetings with President Trump.

Apple spent $2.2M on issues such as tax reforms, a concern since Apple has a lot of cash overseas, and surveillance reforms that could impact what customer data the company has to turn over to government authorities.

Google spent about $5.4M and joined Apple in surveillance concerns but also lobbied about self-driving car regulations that could apply to its spin-off Waymo.

Facebook spent $2.3M to fight against potential legislation that would limit how the company collects user data for ad sales.

