Nuance rebounding after malware incident prompts preliminary miss

Nuance Communications (NUAN +2.7% ) has rebounded from a premarket depression caused by preliminary Q3 results that showed the lingering effects of a malware incident from last month.

The company says Q3's coming in at EPS of $0.26-$0.28, below consensus for $0.31, and with lower than expected revenues. It's releasing full results after the close on Aug. 8.

Net new bookings are up 20-25%, though, attributed to growth in Dragon Medical cloud, voice biometrics solutions, the automotive business, and Enterprise omni-channel offerings.

The company expects to restore service to "substantially all" clients on its flagship eScription LH platform within two weeks.

It could still face "significant" headwinds in Q4, Stifel Nicolaus says.

Previously: Trading in Nuance suspended pending news (Jul. 21 2017)