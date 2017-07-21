Huntington Bancshares -4% after Q2 beat

Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.26 topped estimates by three cents. Many metrics aren't don't make for a great comparison to last year thanks to the FirstMerit acquisition.

Net interest margin of 3.31% up 25 basis points Y/Y.

Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans of 0.21% vs. long-term target range of 0.35%-0.55%. Nonperforming asset ratio of 0.61% vs. 0.93% a year ago; auto loans doing fine, with net charge-offs down 16 basis points from Q1 to 0.29%.

Speaking on the earnings call, CEO Steve Steinour takes note of the flattening yield curve as taking away some of the benefits of the Fed's rate hikes.

Previously: Huntington Bancshares beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (July 21)