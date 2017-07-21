Congressional Democrats urge further review on Amazon's Whole Foods buy

Reuters reports that Congressional Democrats wrote a letter to the Department of Justice and the FTC this week urging a deeper review of Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) potential Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM) acquisition.

The letter raises a concern about what the acquisition could mean for healthy food access in what’s known as “food deserts,” or areas underserved by grocery stores in general but especially stores with healthier offerings.

Letter excerpt: "While we do not oppose the merger at this time, we are concerned about what this merger could mean for African-American communities across the country already suffering from a lack of affordable healthy food choices from grocers."

Previously: House Democrat wants antitrust panel on Amazon's acquisition of Whole Foods (July 14)