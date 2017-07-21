Union Pacific downgraded at Deutsche Bank, others remain optimistic

Union Pacific (UNP -0.8% ) is downgraded to Hold from Buy with a $110 price target, cut from $132, at Deutsche Bank following better than expected Q2 earnings.

Deutsche Bank believes moderating volumes as well as risks to industrial production in H2 and beyond will limit share upside for UNP over the medium term.

Bernstein analyst David Vernonis is more upbeat, saying investors are ignoring UNP's strong fundamentals and focusing excessively on the company's earnings call comments about continued "competitive pressures" in its coal and intermodal businesses that were "neither new nor particularly harsh."

For his part, Jim Cramer says UNP is his favorite railroad stock, citing strong Q2 results and company guidance he finds "too conservative."