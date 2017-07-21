Momenta gets good new/bad news verdict in Lovenox patent infringement case against Amphastar; -3%/+3%

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA -3.2% ) received a mixed decision from a Massachusetts district court today regarding its litigation against Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH +2.7% ) over alleged infringement of a U.S. patent covering LOVENOX (enoxaparin sodium injection).

The jury found that the patent was infringed, but invalid and unenforceable.

CEO Craig Wheeler says, “We are disappointed in the jury’s verdict and believe the facts and the law do not support these findings. We are considering all available legal options to overturn the verdict, including post-trial motions and appeals. We continue to believe in the importance of investing in innovative techniques for bringing products to market and protecting those innovations from unauthorized use.”