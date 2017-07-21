Barclays reiterates T-Mobile at Market Weight after results

T-Mobile (TMUS +2.3% ) has been reiterated at Market Weight by Barclays, which anticipates the carrier's string of solid results to continue as it waits for the prospect of a merger or buyout.

The company's results were strong especially in the face of tough competition (unlimited plans from AT&T and Verizon, and aggressive promotions from Sprint), the firm notes, but postpaid ARPU and service revenues were below Barclays' estimates.

Core EBITDA beat expectations, however. Barclays "fine-tunes" its 2017 estimates, trimming free cash flow expectations to $2.32B form $2.61B, and expecting net leverage of 3x, at the low end of a company target of 3-4x.

Barclays expects 2018 service revenues to rise 5.7% to $31.9B and core EBITDA to grow 11.1% to $11.04B, along with free cash flow of $3.32B.

The firm notes CEO John Legere taking a cautious stance on the prospect of merging with Sprint while still suggesting that a transaction between the two is viable.