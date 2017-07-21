Selloff in appliance-seller stocks is "overdone," Jefferies says

Share weakness in Home Depot (HD -0.3% ), Lowe's (LOW +1.7% ) and Best Buy (BBY +0.3% ) on news that Sears (SHLD -7.7% ) would sell Alexa-integrated Kenmore appliances through Amazon is overdone, says Jefferies analyst Daniel Binder.

Defending the brick and mortar retailers, Binder says "we have seen a series of knee-jerk reactions to anything Amazon does as instant fear and anxiety sets in," emphasizing that he does not underestimate AMZN but "appliance transactions are complex and Kenmore's brand equity has declined."

Binder says Kenmore's share of the appliance market has fallen to ~10% from its peak of 30%, and e-commerce represents only 10%-13% of the appliance industry's sales.