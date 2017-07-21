Deutsche Bank likes NeuroDerm, sees 42% upside; shares ahead 7%

Deutsche Bank has initiated coverage on NeuroDerm (NDRM +6.9% ) with a Buy rating and $47 (42% upside) price target, citing several key catalysts over the next 12 - 18 months.

It believes lead candidate, Phase 3-stage ND0612, could become the standard of care for advanced Parkinson's disease. Top-line data are expected next year.

Last month, there were rumors circulating that the company was considering selling itself.

Source: Bloomberg

