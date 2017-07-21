Vaalco Energy forced to shut-in well offshore Gabon

Vaalco Energy (EGY -2.2% ) is lower today after reporting it shut in a well off Gabon because of problems with the electrical submersible pump months after bringing it back online.

EGY says the electrical submersible pump in the South Tchibala 2-H well failed, resulting in the well being temporarily shut-in; the well was producing ~1,300 gross bbl/day of oil (390 bbl/day net to the company) before being shut-in.

EGY says it does not plan to change its annual production guidance as a result of the shut-in.