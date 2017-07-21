Verizon says video throttling due to optimization tests

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) admits that slowness on its network yesterday for Netflix users was due to its actions, in what appears to be a violation of net neutrality regulations.

The carrier blamed the throttling on video optimization: “We've been doing network testing over the past few days to optimize the performance of video applications on our network," a Verizon spokesperson says. “The testing should be completed shortly. The customer video experience was not affected.”

Customers did have their experience affected, though, the Verge notes. Speed-testing from a Netflix tool showed a clear difference in rates between it and other traffic, and it appears that similar caps were applied to other video applications.

Such traffic prioritization is likely at odds with the FCC's Title II regulations (rules that the current FCC is working hard to try to roll back).