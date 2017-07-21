U.S. lawyers suing Volkswagen win $300M in fees, costs

A federal judge approves $125M in fees and costs for lawyers who sued Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF, OTCPK:VLKAY) on behalf of U.S. owners of 88K 3.0-liter diesel vehicles over excess emissions.

The figure is in addition to $175M in fees and costs approved by the judge in March for a related 2.0-liter VW diesel settlement covering nearly 500K owners.

The judge praises the lawyers for achieving "extraordinary results," citing the generous buybacks and compensation offers as well as separate funds to offset excess emissions.