JetBlue looking for partners to build new JFK Airport terminal

JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) says it is seeking investors and developers to help build a new Terminal 6 at New York’s JFK Airport, with possible expansion to include a second facility.

“It’s prime real estate in a very congested airport,” JBLU CFO Steve Priest tells Bloomberg. “It’s got the potential to have great value" for the company and its customers.

JBLU, which opened a new Terminal 5 at JFK in 2008, would lead the project, part of New York's $10B plan to expand or redevelop the airport and improve road and rail access; last year, a similar public-private partnership started rebuilding the central terminal at NYC's LaGuardia Airport.

Preist says it is too soon to discuss details including the cost, the size of the terminal and the number of gates or how many JBLU might occupy, but he expects to issue a request for project proposals before year-end and for the new terminal to open by the mid-2020s.