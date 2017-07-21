Nexstar, Sinclair cooperating on next-gen TV standard

Rival TV station owners Nexstar Media Group (NXST -0.2% ) and Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) have agreed to share spectrum to help implement a next-generation broadcast standard in 97 markets.

The two have a deal to share spectrum in 43 markets where they both have stations, and 54 markets with only of them owning or operating, in order to simultaneously broadcast stations in the current ATSC 1.0 standard and in not-yet-approved ATSC 3.0 during a transition.

The FCC's recent broadcast auction "complicated" the issue by eliminating spectrum dedicated to over-the-air TV, the two said.