Stocks slip but still end the week near record highs

The major stock averages ticked just below their flatlines, with the Nasdaq breaking its 10-session winning streak but holding on to a solid 1.2% gain for the week; the S&P added 0.5% for the week, while the Dow fell 0.3%.

Five of the S&P's 11 sectors settled lower on the day, but losses mostly were light; energy fell 0.9% after reports of increased OPEC oil production sent U.S. crude oil 2.7% lower at $45.64/bbl.

The industrial sector slipped 0.2%, with GE shares tumbling 2.9% after

disappointing organic revenue growth for the company's industrial segment overshadowed better than expected earnings.

Countercyclical sectors such as consumer staples (+0.3%) and utilities (+0.8%) finished at the top of the leaderboard.

Rate-sensitive utilities benefited from higher Treasury bond prices that left the both the 10-year (2.23%) and two-year (1.34%) yields lower by 2 bps; the benchmark 10-year note fell 9 bps for the week.