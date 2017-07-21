Kinder Morgan rates a Strong Buy at Raymond James

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) is reiterated with a Strong Buy rating at Raymond James, which says the company now offers growth with less risk after announcing big dividend hikes and a large share buyback program.

KMI's multiple steps to improve its financial position over the past 18 months have reduced net debt by $5.8B, or ~14%, since Q3 2015 and created a better platform to return value to shareholders over the longer-term, Ray Jay's Darren Horowitz writes.

Morgan Stanley's Tom Abrams also reiterates his Outperform rating, expecting the conversation on KMI "shifting from financials to operating and project execution, and the stock grinding higher with delivery."