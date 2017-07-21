Wells Fargo "too big to differentiate itself," cut to Sell at Berenberg

Berenberg is not one of the better known sell-side firms but it attracted attention today when it downgraded Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) to Sell from Hold with a $35 price target, cut from $45, saying the bank has lost the magic it once had generating higher returns than peers, and so will revert to long-term industry averages.

WFC has become "too big to differentiate itself from wider market trends and deliver the growth which management promises and the market expects," the firm's James Chappell writes.

WFC has the biggest share of the U.S. commercial real estate lending and auto loans businesses, and "once banks became so large, few economies of scale or scope exist and organizational control becomes much more difficult," Chappell says.

The shares fell 1.3% in today's trade.