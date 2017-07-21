Perrigo suspends CFO search to focus on finding CEO

In an update provided via SEC filing, Perrigo (PRGO +0.9% ) says it's suspended its search for a chief financial officer to focus on its search for a new chief executive.

John Hendrickson decided on June 5 to retire from the CEO post, but will stay with Perrigo until replaced and up to 60 days beyond.

Meanwhile, Ronald Winowiecki was named acting CFO effective last Feb. 27 during the company's search for a permanent replacement to that post.

Winowiecki "remains a key candidate" for the permanent job, and accordingly the company approved further compensation for him (including a $200,000 annual stipend and a grant of RSUs valued at $350,000).