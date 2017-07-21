Performant CFO Orvell dies during leave of absence

Performant (PFMT +0.5% ) Chief Financial Officer Hakan Orvell has died, the company says.

It had said a week ago that Orvell would take a health-related leave of absence immediately.

In the interim, CEO Lisa Im and Chief Accounting Officer Ian Johnston have been handling Orvell's management duties.

“Through it all, as he battled his illness, Hakan never complained and worked every day, until his body would no longer let him," Im said. "His positive disposition, consummate professionalism, and commitment to his work were exemplary."