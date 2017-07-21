Newsmax calls for slowdown in Sinclair-Tribune deal review

Newsmax Media is calling for a slowdown in federal reviews of Sinclair Broadcast Group's (NASDAQ:SBGI) $3.9B bid for Tribune Media (NYSE:TRCO), on worries about ownership concentration.

That allies the conservative-focused company with Dish Network, the American Cable Association and Public Knowledge in looking for more time beyond an Aug. 22 comment deadline.

"I think it needs more vetting," says Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy.

He added that it didn't make sense for the FCC to be taking comments on the deal when the agency is still reviewing whether to change ownership rules.

The companies' combination would hold 233 stations and affiliation with all four major networks, and exceed current limits of 39% national audience reach by about 6.5%.