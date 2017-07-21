Favorable FERC report clears path for Atlantic Coast Pipeline

U.S. regulators release a mostly favorable final environmental impact statement for the proposed 600-mile Atlantic Coast Pipeline, finding that the project would have some negative impacts but most could be reduced to low levels.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission report says construction in steep terrain could increase the potential for landslides and that the project likely would harm seven species protected under the Endangered Species Act.

But overall, the assessment says most environmental impacts could be reduced to "less than significant" levels if developers use proper construction and mitigation techniques.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D), which owns a 48% stake in the project, says the report "provides a clear path for final approval" this fall; Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) owns 47% and Southern Co. (NYSE:SO) holds 5%.

The pipeline would be capable of delivering up to 1.5B cf/day of natural gas from the Utica and Marcellus shale deposits to customers in Virginia and North Carolina.