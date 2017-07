Stocks to watch next week

Key events are scheduled for the companies listed below next week.

Fed watch: The Fed Open Market Committee meets Tuesday and Wednesday, July 25 and 26, and will produce a monetary policy statement at 2 p.m. on July 26.

Notable earnings reports: Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) on July 24; Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) on July 24; DuPont (NYSE:DD) on July 25; U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) on July 25; Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on July 25; AT&T (NYSE:T) on July 25; McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) on July 25; Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on July 25; Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) on July 26; Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) on July 26; Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) on July 27; Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) on July 27; Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on July 27; Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on July 27; Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) on July 27.

Expected IPO pricings: RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) on July 26; ZK International Group (ZKIN) on July 27; Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (Pending:SNNA) on July 27; Industrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INDUU) on July 27; Redfin (Pending:RDFN) on July 28.

IPO quiet period expirations: Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) on July 24; Adomani (NASDAQ:ADOM) on July 25; Boston Omaha (OTCQX:BOMN) on July 26.

Lockup expirations: Anaptysbio (NASDAQ:ANAB) on July 25; Obseva (Pending:OBSV) on July 25; Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) on July 26; Jeld-Wen Holding (NYSE:JELD) on July 26; Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) on July 26; Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) on July 26.

Notable annual meetings: IMPAC Mortgage Holdings (NYSEMKT:IMH) on July 25; Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) on July 25; Greenhill & Co. (NYSE:GHL) on July 26; MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) on July 26; McKesson (NYSE:MCK) on July 26; Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) on July 26; Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) on July 27; EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) July 27; CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) on July 28; Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) on July 28.

Special shareholder meetings: Harmony Merger (HRMNU) is holding extraordinary general meeting July 24; Tembec (OTCPK:TMBCF) shareholders vote on deal with Rayonier Advanced (NYSE:RYAM) July 27; HCSB (OTCQB:HCFB) holds extraordinary general meeting July 27; Dynavax (NASDAQ:DVAX) has extraordinary meeting July 27; FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) holds extraordinary meeting July 28; Xactly (NYSE:XTLY) special shareholder meeting on July 28.

Analyst/Investor day: Citigroup (NYSE:C) on July 25.

FDA/drug development watch: Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) holds a call on RSV F Phase 2 results July 24; Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) is presenting Phase 3 data of bictegravir in HIV at the International AIDS Society conference in Paris July 24; Merck (NYSE:MRK) is presenting Phase 3 "Drive-Ahead" HIB data of doravirine with lamivudine and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate at IAS Conference July 25; Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) has FDA review decision on Tresiba sNDA for label update with “Devote” data July 27.

Barron's mentions: Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) could rise 25% in a year. Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) sales are ramping up. Leucadia National (NYSE:LUK) seems ready to prosper five years after announcing a merger with Jefferies.

Sources: EDGAR and Bloomberg