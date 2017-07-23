Congress reaches Russia sanctions deal

Congressional leaders have reached an agreement on a set of sweeping sanctions against Russia as punishment for interference in the 2016 election, engagement in Syria and the invasion of Crimea.

A vote in the House is scheduled for Tuesday after the Senate passed a previous version of the bill last month.

The measure, which also allows new sanctions against Iran and North Korea, would make it more difficult for President Trump to unilaterally ease or end punitive measures against Moscow.

