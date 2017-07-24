IMF cuts U.S. growth forecast, maintains global outlook

The IMF lowers its forecast for U.S. economic growth this year but keeps its global growth outlook unchanged for this year at 3.5% and next year at 3.6%.

In its latest World Economic Outlook, the IMF cuts its U.S. GDP forecast for 2017 to 2.1% from its previous outlook of 2.3%, and for 2018 to 2.1% from 2.5%, “primarily reflecting the assumption that fiscal policy will be less expansionary going forward than previously anticipated.”

Slowdowns in the U.S. and U.K. are expected to be offset by an improved outlook for growth in most of the euro zone and Japan; China is still seen growing by 6.7% in 2017 and 6.4% in 2018.

