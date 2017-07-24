Trump may support Russia sanctions legislation

Congressional leaders have reached agreement on a set of sweeping sanctions against Russia as punishment for interference in the 2016 U.S. election, engagement in Syria and the annexation of Crimea.

Press Secretary Sanders indicated Pres. Trump likely would support the bill, saying Sunday that original sanctions legislation "was poorly written but... we support where the legislation is now."

Meanwhile, the European Union could retaliate against U.S. sanctions on Russia, worried about potential harm to European energy deals; any significant retaliation would require the support of the EU’s 28 governments, and could face resistance from members such as the U.K. and Hungary.

